Korey Foreman reflects on his first career sack, learning curve at USC
Korey Foreman changed the lock screen on his iPhone a couple weeks ago to a grainy photo that was taken from video of USC's loss to Oregon State and zoomed in on the freshman defensive end just a couple feet away from Beavers QB Chance Nolan.
Foreman wasn't able to make the sack on that play and had yet to notch a sack through his first five games as a Trojan, but he knew he was getting close.
"Just waking up every single day looking at that with the mindset of I'm not going to get that close again without making the play," Foreman shared.
On Saturday night vs. Utah, Foreman made the play.
As fellow defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu started to come off his block and push Utah quarterback Cam Rising off his spot, Foreman, who had chased the right tackle to the back of the pocket came back toward the play and brought Rising down from behind for that elusive first sack midway through the second quarter.
The celebration that followed is perhaps best described as an emotional release as Foreman unleashed any pent up frustration that had built through the first five weeks, even losing his balance in the process at one point while making it over to the sideline where he was surrounded by teammates eager to bask in the moment with him.
"I was fiending for my sack, I'm not going to lie. I wanted it bad," Foreman would say after the game "But right after it, I got to the sidelines and I was like, 'All right, man, let's get ready for another one.'"
