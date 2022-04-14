Only Korey Foreman truly knows the mental toll he experienced going through a freshman season that, well, didn't at all match the probably unfair, outsized expectations many attached to him immediately as a five-star prospect.

And speaking to reporters for the first time this spring Thursday, Foreman actually did offer a fairly candid and interesting peek into that side of things -- how he felt during that 2021 campaign and how he's since processed it while turning the focus forward.

"Being able to be patient," Foreman said when asked of the biggest lessons he took from last season. "Knowing that everything is not against me and just being able to take a situation, given a negative situation and being able to turn it positive. And just being able to see the good in a lot of bad situations because. regardless, the world's not gonna stop for nobody."

As a follow-up, Foreman was asked if that was to imply he did indeed feel like everything was going against him at times last year ...

"It's probably just being a freshman in college, seeing how everything is. But just now, it's not that I regretted it, but I'm blessed to now see that I can now take everything that happened last year and just put it in the past and I can work for it and just use that every single day," he said. "I don't ever want to be in a position to where I'm on the sidelines or I'm doing something like that. So I'm just doing the best I can every single day to use that motivation and just keep going."