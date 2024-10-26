Kyle Ford reflects on 'frustrating' season after best game of USC return

Wide receiver Kyle Ford was asked Friday night when he picked up the stiff-arm move he used to spring himself for an impressive 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter of USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers.

"I've always had that. Just give me the chance to do that in space, I mean, I've done that my whole career. I got to show it on that play," Ford said.

That's always been the thing for the sixth-year receiver, though -- getting the chance to show what he can do.

After a career-best 2022 campaign with USC (20 catches for 365 yards and 2 TDs), in which he excelled late in that season when injuries to other WRs opened up more opportunities for him, Ford decided to transfer to crosstown UCLA in hopes of a bigger role.

When that didn't really materialize during a trying season for the Bruins offense, as Ford finished with 22 catches for 236 yards and 1 TD, he transferred back to USC after the spring again seeking a better chance to showcase his abilities.

But ultimately, Ford's homecoming back to the school he grew up rooting for and graduated from has only produced more lessons in patience and internalizing frustration, as he shared candidly Friday night after a season-best 4 catches for 45 yards and that touchdown.

"Frustrating, for sure. I'm not going to sit here and lie -- I've never been that way. Of course, I'm frustrated every week," Ford said. "I just know what type of player I am, so just knowing who I am and having to just be patient and stuff, I mean, I've been patient my whole career with the injuries and stuff like that. And I feel like I've always performed the way that I've performed every time I get opportunity, and I feel like this is just another testament to it.

"So hopefully just keep building from this, for sure. That's what I want to do is help this team -- I think that's what it comes down to, I just want to feel like I'm contributing."