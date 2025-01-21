Las Vegas-based 2025 LB Aj Tuitele breaks down USC visit

In a time when Oregon was the school many of his peers in the West gravitated towards, 2025 linebacker AJ Tuitele became a fan of USC. Through his dad’s encouragement, Tuitele dreamed of one day having an opportunity to play for the Trojans.

It didn’t happen during his recruitment, but he liked all the pieces in place at Washington State enough to put his name on paper and sign with the Cougars last month. Then, as things do in today’s college football landscape, his future changed in a flash.

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert left Pullman for Wake Forest leaving Tuitele with more questions than answers. He asked to be released from his agreement with the Cougars late in the month allowing other programs to pursue him.