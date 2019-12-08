The College Football Playoff picture came into clear focus over the last two days as Utah lost, Oklahoma won, Clemson handled business, LSU rolled over Georgia and Ohio State rallied to beat Wisconsin.

There is a debate as to who will end up No. 1 in the final CFP rankings when they are released today at 9 a.m. PT, but there is no debate over the top four. Meanwhile, the rest of the CFP top 25 will be revealed around noon PT.

As for USC's bowl destination, that too seems to have come into clearer focus.

Last week, TrojanSports.com predicted the Trojans would land in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

And as the dominos have tumbled elsewhere, that now seems to be the consensus pick among prognosticators with Oregon now locked into the Rose Bowl and Utah slotting into the Alamo Bowl.

For what it's worth, Alamo Bowl officials told ESPN's Kyle Bonagura on Saturday that their decision wasn't clear cut. They do have the flexibility to choose either Utah or USC.

