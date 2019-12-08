Latest bowl projections as USC learns destination Sunday
The College Football Playoff picture came into clear focus over the last two days as Utah lost, Oklahoma won, Clemson handled business, LSU rolled over Georgia and Ohio State rallied to beat Wisconsin.
There is a debate as to who will end up No. 1 in the final CFP rankings when they are released today at 9 a.m. PT, but there is no debate over the top four. Meanwhile, the rest of the CFP top 25 will be revealed around noon PT.
As for USC's bowl destination, that too seems to have come into clearer focus.
Last week, TrojanSports.com predicted the Trojans would land in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
And as the dominos have tumbled elsewhere, that now seems to be the consensus pick among prognosticators with Oregon now locked into the Rose Bowl and Utah slotting into the Alamo Bowl.
For what it's worth, Alamo Bowl officials told ESPN's Kyle Bonagura on Saturday that their decision wasn't clear cut. They do have the flexibility to choose either Utah or USC.
Just spoke with Alamo Bowl pres/CEO Derrick Fox. While not ready to commit to anything, he said it's not a sure thing that they would choose Utah over USC should they have the option. USC will receive strong consideration.— Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 7, 2019
That said, here are the latest bowl projections nationally:
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa
Stadium's Brett McMurphy: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa
Sporting News' Bill Bender: Holiday Bowl vs. Indiana
Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa
College Football News: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa