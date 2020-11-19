TrojanSports - Latest updates on USC's LB situation and other injuries heading to Utah

It was a bit of a surprise last week when redshirt sophomore Raymond Scott settled in as one of USC's primary linebackers for the second half of the Trojans' win at Arizona.

Certainly, the position has been thinned by mounting injuries and junior Palaie Gaoteote being forced out of the game and put in the concussion protocol meant somebody was going to have to step into a larger role.

But Scott, who had signed with USC as a 4-star linebacker in the 2018 recruiting class, had moved to safety last year and had only switched back to linebacker during preseason camp. Between all that position jostling, he had also only tallied 2 tackles over parts of 13 games the last two years (mostly as a freshman in 2018).

Suddenly on Saturday, he'd end up playing 47 snaps at linebacker -- more than double that of more established junior Kana'i Mauga (21).

"His athleticism is what stood out. He's got a linebacker body at 220-225 pounds, but he's got safety athleticism and [defensive coordinator Todd Orlando] really liked that, like that athleticism and how fast he picked it up. He immediately said, 'Hey coach, this is where I see Ray, I think he's going to be in the two-deep right now,' and I said 'All right, let's go with it,'" head coach Clay Helton said Thursday. "He knows that system inside and out, he knows what fits it and Ray was a good fit."

That said, it sounds like the Trojans will lean more on Mauga alongside sophomore Ralen Goforth this week in the middle.

In providing injury updates Thursday in his final pregame media session, Helton said Gaoteote remains in the concussion protocol and is "doubtful, very doubtful for the game."

"I believe TO will finalize it at the end of the week, but Kana'i and Ralen have been running with the 1s and Raymond and Tuasivi [Nomura] have been running with the 2s. All of them are talented and effective linebackers that we believe in and I think that you'll probably see all of them in this game, rolling, especially with the physicality that Utah brings to the table with the run game, I think you'll probably see all of them in this game," Helton said. "All four of them have had a great week of work and I think are ready to go. They've had a great camp.

"Tuasivi has been waiting his turn for this opportunity and he's getting it and I know Kana'i is champing at the bit after coming off the hamstring to be back out there and really and truly contribute, so I know he's excited about the opportunity."

Mauga was slowed by a hamstring injury in the preseason and then played only 4 defensive snaps in the season opener before logging those 21 Saturday in the win at Arizona. Helton indicated Mauga's limited usage the last two weeks was still related to the hamstring.

"Really, if you look at it, in the first game he was still nursing the hamstring and really hadn't practiced a ton so wasn't a viable option. Last week looked really healthy, looked like himself again, and knew that he would need to go in and be ready for us -- and did. Went in there and contributed," Helton said. "And now all of a sudden, EA is out and now it's your time to truly contribute and get that starting nod. He started in ballgames for us before and has done a nice job. ... All eyes will be on him and that's what he wants. He wants to have the spotlight on him, so I know he's excited about it."

Mauga started eight games last season (while filling in for Gaoteote for a large chunk of that) and played in all 13, finishing with 61 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Nomura, meanwhile, has not logged any defensive snaps yet this season but has played 27 snaps on special teams, per PFF. He redshirted as a freshman last season after playing mostly on special teams in four games before requiring knee surgery.

The Trojans lost projected starting linebacker Jordan Iosefa and intriguing redshirt sophomore Solomon Tuliaupupu to knee surgeries in the preseason. They also have redshirt sophomore Tayler Katoa, who returned to the team after a two-year church mission, but Helton did not mention him Thursday in regard to the team's plans for this weekend.

As for Scott, the PFF grades and metrics were not great regarding his performance, but Helton considered his contributions last week "an added bonus."

"He really wanted to start off this camp at safety, but because of the numbers we went to him and said, 'Hey, this is where we see you can have a bigger role,' especially with Talanoa [Hufanga] and Isaiah [Pola-Mao] how well they were playing. We felt he could have a bigger role in that area, and he was for it," Helton said of Scott. "He's a good teammate, he's an unselfish teammate, and really said, 'Coach, I'll do whatever I need to to help this football team.'

"What I was amazed was how quickly he picked it up. He's a football-smart kid and the system, thank goodness, is one that kids can easily pick up and go into. So making that transition took about a week for him to really get dialed in. And to be able to have that week, get practice and then all of a sudden it's Arizona and now you're trust in the game, that helped us to be able to have two weeks of prep before he had to step in. But man, he made some nice plays for us in that game and will be a value not only in the linebacker position but you see him on special teams he's been a major contributor for us."

Whoever has been out there through two games, the linebacker spot has seemed to be the weakness for the Trojans' defense -- both per the eye test and the PFF grades.

Orlando emphasized earlier this week, though, that it's not a question of talent but rather technique, and he remains confident he can get it cleaned up.

"This isn’t one of those ability deals, where really, at the end of the day we don’t have the ability to do it. It’s not that at all. They’re all correctable fundamentals and techniques," he said. "We’ve already started them this week, yesterday, in terms of our individual and cleaning these things up. When we get these things collectively done, we’re going to be in good shape."