Danny Lockhart felt he wasn't going to get noticed at his old school, Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, Calif., so he transferred to national power St. John Bosco.

He had heard from college recruiters that his speed was a question, so he started working with a speed coach to improve that.

He made the most of his senior season, becoming a starting linebacker for his new school, ranking second on the team with 78 tackles, adding 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks and helping lead the Braves to a historic season that ended with a No. 1 national ranking.

And still, the college football offers didn't come.

But last Tuesday, Lockhart was working out at the high school when he saw USC head coach Clay Helton walking over to him.

"I was surprised he knew my name. He came up to me and said, 'Hey Danny, let me speak to you.' I was very excited. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I was glad he talked to me because I've just been waiting patiently," Lockhart recalled.

Helton didn't have a scholarship to offer the linebacker, with USC limited in that department this recruiting cycle, but he offered him the opportunity to join the program as a preferred walk-on and see where things go from there. Lockhart followed up with a visit to campus last weekend and decided again to trust his instincts and his own confidence in his abilities, announcing his Trojans commitment earlier this week.

"I was very overlooked and under recruited by a lot of colleges. Every day a lot of colleges would come through at St. John Bosco and a lot of them would put me on their boards, but nobody gave the offer," Lockhart said. "I was just training on the field and coach Helton was recruiting the next class. I knew that they knew of me, and he came up to speak to me. He just told me he knew what a good player I was and gave me the opportunity to walk on and asked me to come visit.

"It felt like home. I built relationships over there. And I'm a California kid -- growing up I was always a Trojan fan. But not just that, I knew my work as a player, I was capable of playing at USC. So it was a no-brainer."

That's what he hopes to prove moving forward.

Lockhart said he's qualifed for some academic scholarships to help him this year, and he's optimistic he can prove enough to earn a scholarship next year or in time, as USC gains some more roster flexibility after the 2020 season.

