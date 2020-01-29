LB Danny Lockhart hopeful that walk-on opportunity at USC leads to more
Danny Lockhart felt he wasn't going to get noticed at his old school, Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, Calif., so he transferred to national power St. John Bosco.
He had heard from college recruiters that his speed was a question, so he started working with a speed coach to improve that.
He made the most of his senior season, becoming a starting linebacker for his new school, ranking second on the team with 78 tackles, adding 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks and helping lead the Braves to a historic season that ended with a No. 1 national ranking.
And still, the college football offers didn't come.
But last Tuesday, Lockhart was working out at the high school when he saw USC head coach Clay Helton walking over to him.
"I was surprised he knew my name. He came up to me and said, 'Hey Danny, let me speak to you.' I was very excited. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I was glad he talked to me because I've just been waiting patiently," Lockhart recalled.
Helton didn't have a scholarship to offer the linebacker, with USC limited in that department this recruiting cycle, but he offered him the opportunity to join the program as a preferred walk-on and see where things go from there. Lockhart followed up with a visit to campus last weekend and decided again to trust his instincts and his own confidence in his abilities, announcing his Trojans commitment earlier this week.
"I was very overlooked and under recruited by a lot of colleges. Every day a lot of colleges would come through at St. John Bosco and a lot of them would put me on their boards, but nobody gave the offer," Lockhart said. "I was just training on the field and coach Helton was recruiting the next class. I knew that they knew of me, and he came up to speak to me. He just told me he knew what a good player I was and gave me the opportunity to walk on and asked me to come visit.
"It felt like home. I built relationships over there. And I'm a California kid -- growing up I was always a Trojan fan. But not just that, I knew my work as a player, I was capable of playing at USC. So it was a no-brainer."
That's what he hopes to prove moving forward.
Lockhart said he's qualifed for some academic scholarships to help him this year, and he's optimistic he can prove enough to earn a scholarship next year or in time, as USC gains some more roster flexibility after the 2020 season.
INSPIRATION FOR THE UNDERRATED‼️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/XSzQ5CAdNB— Danny Lockhart II (@d1lockhart) January 28, 2020
While he admits the lack of scholarship offers from the programs who would come by St. John Bosco and take a look at him became frustrating, it never affected his own belief in his potential. And while all USC could offer was an opportunity, that was enough.
"My film speaks for itself. So I don't know what everybody waited on, but USC gave me the opportunity to at least walk on," Lockhart said. "... I know nothing's guaranteed. ... All I've got to do is get in the door and then I'm going to make stuff happen once I get there."
There's still a handful of days before National Signing Day next week. Schools are still visiting St. John Bosco, and it's possible another program with scholarships to give and a need at linebacker might offer him.
Lockhart has considered this and believes his mind is made up already.
"To be honest, I feel like after my visit at 'SC, I feel wanted. I created really, really good relationships with coach [Johnny] Nansen and coach [Todd] Orlando, and I'm pretty settled on my decision, to be honest. I know that I'll eventually end up earning a scholarship. ... There's just a lot of pros for me," he said. "I know other schools will probably come in. If they did offer me a full scholarship, I don't know, I just feel they waited too long. No disrespect, I just feel they would only offer me because I was the last option, to be honest. And I just feel wanted by 'SC.
"I know they couldn't really offer me a full scholarship, but I'm just grateful that they at least gave me the opportunity and believed I could even play there."
USC has not signed any other linebackers yet and doesn't project to in this small 2020 recruiting class, which totals 12 signees at this point with room to add a few more on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
It remains to be seen what Orlando, USC's new defensive coordinator, does with the Trojans' defensive scheme. He has traditionally run a 3-4 defense, and linebacker isn't USC's strongest area of depth on the team so there should at least be reps in practice for Lockhart to try to make an impression.
"I talked to coach Orlando and asked him straight up where he sees me at -- he sees me as a middle linebacker," Lockhart said. "He knows I'm a downhill, fundamental-sound linebacker and he just wants me to keep getting stronger and faster and just make plays like I did at Bosco and just bring that same energy to USC."
The last walk-on to earn a scholarship at USC was running back Quincy Jountti, who was put on scholarships last August. Meanwhile, the Trojans have had another walkon -- safety Jordan McMillan -- get some work on game days, notably playing most of the second half against Notre Dame as a freshman in 2018 and nabbing an interception.
"I'm not expecting anything -- I'm just going to go up there and just put in the work," Lockhart said.