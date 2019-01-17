Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 19:56:36 -0600') }} football Edit

LB signee Maninoa Tufono shares what sealed his USC decision

Tc2igptlaov2nli8h1v7
USC linebacker signee Maninoa Tufono at Polynesian Bowl practice Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- There were rumblings late in Maninoa Tufono's recruitment that he was wavering on his USC commitment, potentially even de-committing.

Now that he's officially signed, he was candid in reflecting back on that period, as the Trojans had just wrapped up a disappointing 5-7 season and uncertainty swirled around coach Clay Helton and his staff.

The record wasn't so much the issue for Tufono, who's convinced it was just a temporary setback for the storied program. It was everything else that gave him pause late in the fall.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}