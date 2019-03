I didn't have the fortune of covering Leonard Williams as a freshman. I was there for Rasheem Green. Those are the two players defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast compared Drake Jackson to just five practices into his USC career. If that's the ceiling and floor for Jackson, who's ahead of where Green was at in Year 1, USC got a great one.

"He's everything we expected," Pendergast explained. "He's big, he's physical, he's cat-quick, he's really smart, he's been coached very well. The game is important to him. And he's a guy that loves football. He's very versatile. He's got a big, big upside.

"He's a little bit like Leonard Williams, from when he was a freshman. Looking at his freshman tape, they're very similar in stature. I think he's little bit like Rasheem, maybe a little better-footed athlete than Rasheem. But you have to play on Saturdays and a full-time basis. But what I see so far is everything we thought looking at him coming out of high school."

Defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a had high hopes for Jackson after scouting him in the final days before the early signing period. It was evident what he could do as a pass rusher. But what's surprised him is how Jackson has fared against the run. It's where most edge players struggle early in their careers (and sometimes late).

Pendergast has implored Kauha'aha'a to make run defense the top priority of the spring and Jackson has done so well he's already earning first-team reps.