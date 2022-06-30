Lincoln Riley announces injury to freshman safety Zion Branch

One of USC's most intriguing freshmen is going to start his Trojans career recovering from an injury.

Head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday night that four-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch "sustained a lower extremity injury during an offseason workout on Monday."

"I'm confident he will attack the rehab process with full force and a strong mindset," Riley's statement said. "Zion has been extremely impressive during our summer workouts and has shown us that he is primed for a tremendous career at USC. We look forward to having him back on the field."

No timeline for Branch's recovery or other specifics were given.

Few freshmen make an immediate impact, but Branch certainly looked physically ready at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

USC is young and relatively inexperienced at safety entering this season, but sophomore Calen Bullock and redshirt sophomore Xavion Alford (who missed spring practice due to injury) were impressive in rotational roles last season, sophomore Latrell McCutchin impressed during the spring and can play corner or safety and transfer newcomer Bryson Shaw was a starter at safety for Ohio State last season.

Branch was one of USC's top overall recruits in the 2022 signing class, ranked the No. 4 safety and No. 64 overall national prospect. He'll be joined next year by his younger brother, 2023 five-star receiver Zachariah Branch.