Lincoln Riley discusses assembling his USC coaching staff
Lincoln Riley wasted no time putting the first pieces of his new USC staff in place, bringing along two assistant coaches, his strength coach and his director of football operations from Oklahoma o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news