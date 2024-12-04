Lincoln Riley dismisses links to other jobs: 'I'm a USC Trojan'

On Wednesday morning, The Athletic reported that UCF was gauging Lincoln Riley's interest as they looked for a new head coach after Gus Malzahn resigned this week.

Putting aside whether there was or wasn't any reciprocated interest, the report made no explanation for what UCF would do with Riley's USC contract, which is believed to have about $70 million or more remaining over the next seven years.

Regardless, Riley shot down the notion not long after as he took the podium for his National Signing Day press conference inside the Trojans' team meeting room.

Specifically, he was asked what he says when/if he's contacted about other jobs.

“I tell ‘em I’m a USC Trojan. I’m at the place I want to be. So, that’s, it’s a non-starter, it’s a non-issue. I’m home," he said.