ago football Edit

Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that he's made a change to how USC approaches naming team captains.

Unlike in past years, the Trojans won't have season-long team captains but will instead name them on a weekly basis before each game.

The choices were Week 1 are no surprise -- QB Miller Moss, C Jonah Monheim, WR Kyron Hudson, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and S Akili Arnold will serve as the initial group of team captains.

"Captains-wise, we’re pivoting a little bit, a little bit closer to kind of what we did for the Holiday Bowl. And we are going to have captains this year game-by-game. We’re not going to name permanent team captains," Riley said. "Now, I do have a leadership council that’s permanent that I meet with on a weekly basis, and that’ll continue. But our captains are going to be earned each week, it’ll be announced. ... And not necessarily on somebody not doing a good job. It’s just going to be the five that we think are the best and most deserving and the ones that we want leading us out each and every week.

"And kind of like this game of college football – every week you gotta earn it.”

Moss said Riley discussed the idea with him earlier in the offseason and it made sense to him.

"Obviously, it's an honor to go out there and represent our team. Anytime you have that opportunity to do that for USC, I think it's an honor and a privilege," he said. "Coach Riley had spoken to me about this earlier in the offseason -- I think it's a really good idea. I don't think you want to be at the end of the season [and] have guys walking out there who haven't necessarily earned it week to week. Not that that has happened before, but I think it forces the guys who are initially representing the team and who are pushed to the top to continue to be there.

"And I think that's a positive because we don't want anyone in our program getting comfortable and resting on the fact they've been anointed to a certain position. I think having to earn that each and every week is really important."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW5jb2xuIFJpbGV5IHNhaWQgdGhhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiBpcyBub3QgbmFtaW5nIHNlYXNvbi1s b25nIHRlYW0gY2FwdGFpbnMgdGhpcyB5ZWFyIGJ1dCByYXRoZXIgcGlja2lu ZyBnYW1lIGNhcHRhaW5zIGVhY2ggd2Vlay48YnI+PGJyPkZvciB0aGUgb3Bl bmVyLCB0aGUgY2FwdGFpbnMgYXJlIFFCIE1pbGxlciBNb3NzLCBXUiBLeXJv biBIdWRzb24sIEMgSm9uYWggTW9uaGVpbSwgTEIgRWFzdG9uIE1hY2FyZW5h cy1Bcm5vbGQgYW5kIFMgQWtpbGkgQXJub2xkLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9OUGlZRFVYQnBHIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTlBpWURVWEJwRzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RXOEx0WjNZTnIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UVzhMdFozWU5yPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gWW91bmcgKEBS eWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODI4NjAzNjEwNjcyMDkxNDA3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGJ1bmNoIG9mIG5vdGVzIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VTQzwvYT7igJlzIFR1ZXNkYXkgcHJhY3RpY2Ugb2Yg TFNVIFdlZWsgYXJlIHVwIG9uIG91ciBUcm9qYW4gVGFsayBib2FyZCwgaW5j bHVkaW5nIE1pbGxlciBNb3NzIHJlY2FsbGluZyBoaXMgTFNVIHJlY3J1aXRt ZW50LCBsb3RzIG9mIHRhbGsgYWJvdXQgV1IgSmHigJlLb2JpIExhbmUsIG1v cmUgb24gdGhlIHRlYW0gY2FwdGFpbnMgKHNlZSBjbGlwKSwgZXRjLjxicj48 YnI+QW5kIGFsbCB0aGUgdmlkZW8gaW50ZXJ2aWV3cyDirIfvuI88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdk1md1ExUVJzdyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZNZndR MVFSc3c8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sd2tGTGxxc2V2Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbHdrRkxscXNldjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFu IFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyODYxMTE3NzYy NDI5Mzc5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjgsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
