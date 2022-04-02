After several of USC's players shared perspective this week about the heightened emphasis on accountability within the program since Lincoln Riley arrived, Riley was asked Saturday how he's gone about instilling that these last few months.

"Oh man, we'd be on this Zoom for the entire weekend if we covered it all," he joked while talking to reporters after the Trojans' sixth spring practice.

"I think the simplest way to put it is we just believe in championship teams and playing football at a championship level involves being at that level in every single thing that you do. You can't pick and choose as a player, as a coach which things you think matter because in reality, they all matter. This game's that competitive, the margins are that thin, and so we approach everything the same way."

Sixth-year senior Andrew Vorhees said it best earlier this week when he noted what any Trojan fan could have presumed: "That's something that necessarily hasn't been the case in the past here."

Riley has made a point in all of his comments to not cast criticism on the previous staff -- nor does it really require any further stating -- but he's also been loud and clear in conveying that the first step in rebuilding this program is "culture, mentality," as he reiterated again Saturday.

One can connect the dots on their own.

"We treat these guys going to the weight room and working out just like we treat them going to class. We treat practice or a position meeting just like we treat a tutor or mentor academically, just like a medical appointment. It's all the same. You're either performing at the standard that we expect, which is a championship level standard, or you're not. And if you're not, it doesn't matter who it is, how much they've played, we really don't care. Staff member, player, we're all accountable to it, we're all held to the same standard, we're all expected to perform at that level, and that's our job and that's the players' job," Riley continued.