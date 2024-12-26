Lincoln Riley provides clarity on USC's lineup decisions for Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS -- One of the most intriguing components of bowl games in this era of college football is what a team's roster and lineup actually look like after the NFL draft hopefuls opt out and the significant annual December transfer portal attrition.

For USC, the spotlight in that regard will be on the offensive line, where the Trojans won't have starting center Jonah Monheim (opted out) or right tackle Mason Murphy (transfer portal).

Coach Lincoln Riley confirmed his plans for the starting lineup up front while talking Thursday at the Las Vegas Bowl preview press conference.

Junior Kilian O'Connor, a walk-on who has served as the Trojans' backup center for the last two years, and redshirt freshman right tackle Tobias Raymond will make their first career starts Friday night vs. Texas A&M, joining usual starters in left tackle Elijah Paige, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and right guard Alani Noa.

"Those guys have had so many reps now together. Having this leadup time certainly has helped, so we've been able to operate -- it still feels kind of like it did before the other guys were gone," Riley said. "Obviously, we've got a good challenge tomorrow with a really good defensive front, but I'm confident in our guys."

O'Connor played 33 snaps at center this season over parts of three games and another 50 on special teams. His most extensive action game in Week 2 vs. Utah State with 22 snaps at center.

"A lot of confidence in him. We were actually pretty certain he was going to start the Notre Dame game, and then Jonah was able to play right there at the end, just kind of gutted it out for us. But yeah, a lot of confidence in him. He's had a lot of reps with us," Riley said. "He's a really good, tough player. He knows our offense inside and out, and it's been pretty seamless up to this point in terms of practicing and commanding the offensive line from that position."

Raymond was also an obvious choice at right tackle as one of the next most experienced guy left on the roster, though that's a relative term. He's played just 84 offensive snaps (all but 4 at right tackle while also getting a little work at guard). His most extensive action came Week 4 vs. Michigan when he subbed in for 45 snaps as USC's offensive line struggled mightily.

Raymond, listed at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, was a three-star prospect out of Ventura who seemed like a bit of project when he committed to the Trojans, but he quickly packed on weight leading into his arrival at USC in 2023 and had generated praise from coaches throughout the last year. He should have a chance to compete for the starting job in 2025 if he performs well in this opportunity.

"He's been one of our most consistent backups throughout the year. A guy that's been able to play multiple spots. He's really made himself a very valuable member of the offensive line," Riley said.