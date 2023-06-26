**TrojanSports.com is also in Texas this week visiting top USC targets for the latest updates. Not subscribed? Sign up today and get a FREE TRIAL until Aug. 10 with promo code USCINTX. Just click this link or the image below!**

Family means as much as anything in the life of Ryan Pellum. USC's newest commit used his son to help him announce his decision Monday afternoon holding the infant up to show off a "Fight On" onesie making it clear where the four-star prospect would be playing in 2024.

"It feels good to stay close to home," he said. "It feels good to bring this to an end. It's been a long journey, and I'm ready to wrap it up and go to a new program that's gonna treat me the way I need to be treated."

The Trojans were not always at the top of the list for the Rivals100 prospect. In fact, in December the local program was nowhere to be found on his list of top contenders.