Former five-star defensive end Korey Foreman wasn't spotted on the sideline for USC's 48-41 win at Colorado on Saturday, marking the second straight game he has not played in for the Trojans.

While Foreman was on the practice field Tuesday, head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that having the junior redshirt and sit out the rest of the season to project his eligibility is a consideration.

Players can play in up to four games and still take a redshirt season. Foreman played in USC's first three contests, logging 25 total defensive snaps, per PFF, and 1 tackle.

“It’s something we’re exploring right now. It’s, this early in the season, I don’t want to say anything for sure because a lot of things can transpire, but both us as a staff and the players that have that available – it’s something you have to be aware of," Riley said after practice Tuesday. "And it’s something we’re open with guys. We have conversations with all of our guys that have redshirt years available, and so occasionally, if a guy maybe is not going to have a huge role in a game, you might hold him back right now and then if an opportunity presents itself to have a bigger role, you can obviously revisit that down the line. But I would put Korey in that category.”