Lincoln Riley says USC 'exploring' potential of Korey Foreman redshirting
Former five-star defensive end Korey Foreman wasn't spotted on the sideline for USC's 48-41 win at Colorado on Saturday, marking the second straight game he has not played in for the Trojans.
While Foreman was on the practice field Tuesday, head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that having the junior redshirt and sit out the rest of the season to project his eligibility is a consideration.
Players can play in up to four games and still take a redshirt season. Foreman played in USC's first three contests, logging 25 total defensive snaps, per PFF, and 1 tackle.
“It’s something we’re exploring right now. It’s, this early in the season, I don’t want to say anything for sure because a lot of things can transpire, but both us as a staff and the players that have that available – it’s something you have to be aware of," Riley said after practice Tuesday. "And it’s something we’re open with guys. We have conversations with all of our guys that have redshirt years available, and so occasionally, if a guy maybe is not going to have a huge role in a game, you might hold him back right now and then if an opportunity presents itself to have a bigger role, you can obviously revisit that down the line. But I would put Korey in that category.”
Foreman, from local Corona Centennial HS, was the No. 1-rated strongside defensive end and the No. 4 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, who was initially committed to Clemson before reopening his recruitment and picking USC in the end.
He delivered one of the plays of last season with the game-sealing interception in USC's 48-45 win at rival UCLA. But generally, Foreman has struggled to find a consistent role with the Trojans. He has 25 career tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks.
Before the start of fall camp, USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua talked about Foreman having a different mindset this season and more importantly being able to practice more consistently without physical setbacks. (Foreman than was limited for a large chunk of fall camp).
"There's going to be a huge opportunity for Korey to step up and do his thing. I think he's committed himself to getting his mindset right in the offseason and working hard, so we'll see," Nua said then. "The mindset part, that was the biggest challenge to him was the mindset -- learn to love the game, learn how to approach the game and attack when it's required to be an elite football player. We will see where it goes. ...
"Two springs ago and fall camp, I don't think Korey could finish two practices in a row. In spring ball, he did a great job of going all the way to the end."
Foreman is now the second former five-star prospect on the Trojans to consider redshirting this season as slot receiver Raleek Brown hasn't played in just one game before leaning toward that outcome. Brown continues to practice.