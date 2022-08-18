Lincoln Riley says he's still 'learning' how best to use Jordan Addison
Normally, when a new player comes into a program the main question is about how he's picking up the new system and learning the playbook.And sure, that holds true for new USC wide receiver Jordan A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news