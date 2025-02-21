USC moves to No. 1 in Rivals recruiting rankings with QB Jonas Williams

With Williams, USC is up to 10 early commitments so far -- a list that includes five Rivals100 prospects in five-star defensive back Brandon Lockhart (No. 41 overall/Loyola HS), Williams (No. 45/Lincoln-Way East HS in Frankfort, Illinois), four-star LB Xavier Griffin (No. 52/Gainesville HS in Georgia), four-star DE Braeden Jones (No. 88/Mt. Camel HS in Chicago, Illinois) and four-star CB RJ Sermons (No. 98/Rancho Cucamonga HS).

With the addition of elite four-star quarterback Jonas Williams , who flipped his long-standing commitment from Oregon to USC on Friday, the Trojans surged to No. 1 in the Rivals' 2026 recruiting rankings while passing the Ducks in the process.

There's a long way to go in this recruiting cycle, of course, but the Trojans are also far from done with a number of top-100 targets in play.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney earlier this week named USC as one of 10 programs with a chance to sign the No. 1 overall class in 2026.

Expounding on that, he said the potential to add five-star two-way talent Brandon Arrington -- a top-10 national prospect, from Spring Valley, California -- or maybe still reel in five-star QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom, California), who is going to take church mission for a year delaying his arrival at any school until 2027, are among the pivotal dominos still to go for the Trojans.

"There are definitely some big in-state kids -- Ryder Lyons being one of them, Brandon Arrington is a five-star who is a superstar football on both sides of the ball and track athlete and USC was his dream school growing up. So if they can hold off Texas A&M and Oregon, they look pretty strong right now," Gorney said. "[Five-star cornerback] Elbert Hill is a longshot probably, but it's not out of the realm of possibility because he really liked his visit to USC.

"So you land two or three five-stars, you're going to be in the mix for one of the top classes. You keep Xavier Griffin, who is going to be in the discussion for a five-star and then you go locally and nationally for guys, especially in the Southeast, a lot of those guys are going to end up high four-stars and five-stars. So it's an outside shot that USC ends up with a 1 or 2 or 3 class, but inside the top-10 is definitely in the realm of possibility."