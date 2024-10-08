Lincoln Riley says LB Eric Gentry could redshirt but no decision yet

USC could have used linebacker Eric Gentry on Saturday in its 24-17 loss at Minnesota, and now the Trojans have to consider the possibility that he may not play again this season.

Buzz started over the weekend that Gentry could sit out the rest of the season with the unspecified injury -- believed to be to the neck or head -- sustained in USC's win over Wisconsin. Coach Lincoln Riley was asked about that possibility Tuesday after practice.

"I think it's always a possibility. You look across the country right now, I mean, you never know. No final decision's been made. We're going to keep evaluating just how he's feeling and how he's progressing," Riley said. "He's back with us doing everything right now but the full practices, but he's already able to ramp up some of the physical activity. So ongoing. In this day and age, I don't know if you could say for sure one way or another -- it's just the way the rules are."

Gentry, a senior, is second on the team with 30 tackles (he was the team leader entering last weekend) and first with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Riley has not provided any details on the specifics of Gentry's injury, but he said as of now he's out "indefinitely."

"Indefinitely is probably a good word right now. I mean, he's progressing quickly so I don't know that I want to say anything for sure. It's just kind of a day-to-day thing right now, but he's making great progress," Riley said.