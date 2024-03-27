While college coaches can't speak directly about recruits until they formally sign their National Letter or Intent in December or February, USC coach Lincoln Riley didn't need to delve into any specifics Tuesday when asked about the Trojans' big recruiting weekend.

Anyone who follows college football recruiting was well aware of what the Trojans had pulled off Sunday in reeling in five big-time commitments from defensive prospects in Georgia, Florida and Texas after hosting them on campus over the weekend.

"I think it's validity on some of the decisions that we've made here, both recently and then I just think even looking big scope, even in the last couple of years, to be able to have a weekend like we did last weekend is a big deal -- there's no question about it," Riley said. "People see it. One thing is an idea, but when you come here and you see construction, and you actually sit down with these staff members and you see where all these things are headed, it's not hard to pick out the trajectory, and I think more and more people across the country when they get on our campus, they're seeing that, and it's a reminder that this place is second to none.

"What we have to offer kids is different than anywhere else. A lot of it is things that money can't buy, and it's a great reminder that no matter what's happened here the last 10 or 15 years, this thing's still awesome and it's going to get back to being awesome. People are seeing that and being reminded of that, and the areas where we've needed to improve, we've needed to step up, those things are happening. Weekends like that, if we continue to push, we'll continue to have them."

For anyone needing a reminder, USC started Sunday by flipping the commitment of five-star defensive tackle and No. 6 overall national prospect Justus Terry (Manchester, Georgia) from in-state Georgia. That was followed by commitments from four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Georgia), four-star 2026 safety Dominick Kelly (Tampa, Florida), four-star safety and No. 41 national prospect Drake Stubbs (Jacksonville, Florida) and three-star defensive end Gus Cordova (Austin, Texas).

USC is ranked No. 9 in the 2025 recruiting rankings with five commits, including five-star QB and No. 1 national prospect Julian Lewis.

The Trojans are ranked No. 1 early in the 2026 recruiting cycle with four commits.

