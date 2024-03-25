USC made a statement nationally Sunday as it reeled in commitments from five highly-coveted defensive prospects, including flipping five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry off his long-standing Georgia commitment.

We break down the Trojans' weekend recruiting windfall with Rivals recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr., including scouting reports on the four Southeast prospects USC landed.

Then, Max Browne, the former quarterback and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst, joins host Ryan Young for USC spring football talk.

**LISTEN HERE**