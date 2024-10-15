Lincoln Riley says USC will adjust travel routine for long trip to Maryland

The Big Ten road schedule has not been friendly to USC so far as the Trojans have dropped both of their far-away road games in the minute at Michigan and Minnesota, and now the Trojans (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) travel this weekend to Maryland (3-3, 0-3).

Coach Lincoln Riley said Monday during his appearance on the Trojans Live show that the team will change up its travel routine this trip.

"We're going to adjust just a little bit because this is obviously the longest flight that we have," Riley said. "And so we're going to do a little bit more here on early Friday morning compared to what we've done on some of the other trips and then just get out to Maryland and have a little bit less time there. And some of that again is just a response to the flight time and just some of the feedback from the guys and from the staff after being in a couple of these situations and going through it.

"So nothing Earth-shattering but shifting a few things around. And yeah, we're going to, you know how it is on the road, we're going to play a talented football team. This is a well-coached team. They got a lot of really good, experienced coaches on this staff, [Mike Locksley] has done a really good job bringing in some fantastic talent. And so we know it's going to be a battle and we've got to be ready to go."