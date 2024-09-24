Lincoln Riley says WR Makai Lemon is 'doing very well' after scary hit

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon took a violent hit while getting sandwiched between two Michigan players while on running downfield on the Trojans' punt coverage team Saturday.

It was later reported on the television broadcast that Lemon was taken to a nearby hospital.

Coach Lincoln Riley provided an encouraging update on Lemon while speaking on Trojans Live on Monday night.

"He's doing good. He's doing good. He's rebounded back well. I think as good as you could possibly hope for with that scare of a situation, was kind of a unique play. His head ended up kind of the whiplash effect and I think it was more of the helmet hitting the ground than the actual hit I think that caused it," Riley said. "But no, obviously never want to see that and thankfully bounced back well and was able to fly home with us at night and is doing very well."