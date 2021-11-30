Lincoln Riley talks recruiting approach, already starting in-home visits

Lincoln Riley was asked Monday if the rapidly approaching early signing period for prospects, which starts Dec. 15, contributed to the quick decision he made to take the USC job less than a day after his final game coaching Oklahoma.

He said there was more to the timing than that, but in terms of his recruiting approach, he also made his intentions clear.

"We're going to do a lot of it," Riley answered matter-of-factly, drawing laughs. "... I'm thankful that we've got two weeks to get it done. I think we'll get a lot done in two weeks and they'll be important decisions because the decisions we'll make here in the next two weeks will shape the future of this roster. We are definitely going to hit the ground running."

He already has.

Riley and new USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who followed Riley from Oklahoma, started their Monday morning with a 6 a.m. CT flight out of Oklahoma, went through the introductory press conference and other related functions, Riley appeared on the Trojans Live radio program at 7 p.m. PT and then he and Simmons were in the home of five-star running back Raleek Brown later in the evening.

