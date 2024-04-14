Isaiah Raikes seemed like one of the big transfer portal wins for USC a few months ago when the veteran Texas A&M defensive tackle picked the Trojans.

Raikes was a former four-star prospect who had played a significant amount of snaps last season for the Aggies and was eager to prove himself in a larger role in his final college season. USC, in turn, was in dire need of reinforcements on the interior of the defensive line. It seemed like a sensible mutual match.

But just three and a half months after Raikes announced his commitment to USC, he is already back in the transfer portal, not even finishing out the final week of spring practice with the Trojans.

And he's not the only one -- four-star freshman offensive lineman Jason Zandamela also bolted after just a few months on campus, while defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans also entered the portal this week less than a full calendar year after transferring in from Alabama.

USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Raikes in particular Saturday and predictably didn't want to get into details of why the big defensive tackle was already on his way out (though one can presume it has to do with his standing on the depth chart).

"I’m not going to get into it, just a lot of things we’re all dealing with right now," Riley said.

But Riley was more willing to engage on the spring transfer portal window -- which officially opens Monday -- and the general challenge of roster management in this current era of perpetual free agency in college football.