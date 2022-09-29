With USC nestled at No. 6 in the national rankings, riding the momentum of a fourth quarter comeback on the road, the best defensive performance of the season and a perfect 4-0 record, there is but one real question lingering beyond the walls of Howard Jones Field.

Is everything OK with star quarterback Caleb Williams?!

Coach Lincoln Riley downplayed and dismissed any such concerns, spreading the culpability for the passing struggles Saturday throughout the collective offense and onto himself as well.

"He'll be fine," Riley said assuredly.

Williams' teammates certainly seem unconcerned as well.

"Yeah, lack of confidence has never been an issue for Caleb Williams," left guard Andrew Vorhees said with a smile Wednesday.

One of the few who hasn't chimed in on Williams' uncharacteristic struggles until the final moments of that dramatic 17-14 win at Oregon State -- as he completed just 16 of 36 passes (44.4 percent) for 180 yards -- has been the QB himself.

Williams was not made available after the game or for his usual Wednesday post-practice interview to offer his own perspective, but the pinpoint dart he tossed to Jordan Addison on his final pass of the game for the 21-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:13 remaining would seem to rule out any physical issue.

Could it just be an outlier, an off game? Of course, and it's probably exactly that.

But, again, these are the No. 6-ranked Trojans. USC football matters again. And as noted, there's nothing else to scrutinize at the moment. So seemingly everyone who was available to reporters this week and at all relevant to the matter was asked for their input.

Is it a non-story? Very possibly.

It was Williams, though, who set the bar so high such that the accuracy issues Saturday in Corvallis, Ore., seemed so jarring.

After coming close to perfection through his first two games -- 39-of-49 passing (79.6 percent) for 590 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions -- Williams managed to not only legitimize all the hype and those early Heisman Trophy odds but maybe even elevate expectations. Even when he threw 10 incompletions in the first half of the Week 3 win over Fresno State, he still evened out at 67.6-percent passing for 284 yards, 2 TDs passing, 2 more rushing and 0 turnovers in a commanding 45-17 win. Ultimately, who could complain about that?

His impressive accuracy throwing into tight windows, his velocity and timing with mostly new receivers, all paired with his elusiveness in the pocket and ability to take off and run for timely gains provided the engine for what looked like an unstoppable offense chugging down the tracks at a clip of 50 points and 520 yards per game through three weeks.

Then came the first 58 minutes Saturday night at Oregon State. USC didn't find the end zone until a Travis Dye rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter and finished with 357 total yards.

Williams' performance for most of the game was identifiable only by his penchant for wiggling out of peril to avoid sacks and extend plays. The rest seemed like it surely couldn't be the same quarterback from weeks prior.

He repeatedly threw a tick behind his targets or too low -- including a big third-and-8 play in the fourth quarter with the Trojans protecting an ever-tenuous 10-7 lead, when Williams had a wide-open Addison cutting across the field but threw it down by his ankles for an incompletion.

But then came that final drive ...

With 4:35 to play, with USC now trailing 14-10 and the tension at its apex, the television broadcast caught a scene of Riley giving an extended pep talk to a visibly frustrated Williams sitting on the bench. Later, as they walked the sideline before the offense took the field, Riley turned back to his QB and said, "The time is now."

So much has been made about the relationship and trust the coach and QB have built that Riley's calm approach in that moment and Williams' subsequent response seemed like a scene right out of that narrative.

Asked earlier this week for insight on that conversation, Riley said his message was simple.

"Just that we had been here before. We had been in different situations in games together. He's been there before," Riley said. "Throughout all of his time, you learn when you get in those situations as a quarterback you can draw back to previous experiences, right? ... My encouragement to him was, 'Hey, this is one of those moments that we've talked about, and this is what we've got to do, and you got to get ready to do it.'"