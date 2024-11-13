Lindsay Gottlieb gets 300th win as USC sets program scoring record in rout

The No. 3-ranked USC women's basketball team is using its early non-conference schedule to flaunt its incredible depth of talent and top-end potential.

Days after posting a 55-point win over Cal Poly, the Trojans were somehow even more dominant in rolling over CSUN, 124-39, on Tuesday night at Galen Center.

Including its competitive 68-66 season-opening opening win over Ole Miss in France, USC is off to a 3-0 start, while coach Lindsay Gottlieb earned her 300th career win Tuesday night as her team set a program record with those 124 points.

The Trojans led 60-13 lead at halftime and kept up their scoring pace, finishing out at 60.8-percent shooting overall and 47.2 percent from 3-point range, knocking down a program-record 17 3s.

JuJu Watkins led USC in scoring with 21 points and a career-high 9 assists. She was joined in double figures by Kiki Iriafen (15 points), Kayleigh Heckel (14), Talia von Oelhoffen (13), Avery Howell (11) and Kennedy Smith (10). Senior Rayah Marshall led USC with 9 rebounds, while USC outrebounded CSUN 40-26. On the defensive end, USC nabbed 28 steals while forcing 43 turnovers out of the Matadors.