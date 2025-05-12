Linebacker Taylor Johnson becomes USC's latest 2026 commitment

USC's blanketing of Southern California continued Monday as the Trojans added their latest commitment from right at home. Well, close to home.
Lincoln Riley's staff landed a commitment from San Bernardino-Cajon standout linebacker Taylor Johnson on Monday as the three-star recruit became the 28th member of USC's 2026 recruiting class, which continues to rank first nationally according to Rivals.
Though he doesn't have the same recruiting profile and attention as some of the other members of the class for the Trojans, Johnson will head to USC as one of the most productive players in the state at his position.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit racked up a staggering 174 tackles during his junior season last fall, which put him 10th overall among all players in the state. He also had 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks during the 2024 season.
USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan only came through with an offer to Johnson last Wednesday, so it took less than a week for the Trojans to close the deal and land his commitment.
Prior to the offer from USC, Johnson had been focused on a few other West Coast programs with schools such as Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State and Arizona being among the mix most with the three-star recruit.
Cal, West Virginia and Boston College are a few of the other Power Four programs that offered Johnson up to this point in the process.
Now, he'll get the chance to stay close to home and join a growing recruiting class that has been focused mostly on adding local talent this cycle.
Johnson is the second linebacker to join the class for USC along with Rivals100 prospect Xavier Griffin. Versatile edge rusher Shaun Scott committed to USC on Sunday giving the program two new defensive commitments in as many days.
In all, the Trojans have 10 commitments from prospects who are expected to play along the defensive front when they arrive on campus.