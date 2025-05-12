Linebacker Taylor Johnson becomes USC's latest 2026 commitment

USC's blanketing of Southern California continued Monday as the Trojans added their latest commitment from right at home. Well, close to home.

Lincoln Riley's staff landed a commitment from San Bernardino-Cajon standout linebacker Taylor Johnson on Monday as the three-star recruit became the 28th member of USC's 2026 recruiting class, which continues to rank first nationally according to Rivals.

Though he doesn't have the same recruiting profile and attention as some of the other members of the class for the Trojans, Johnson will head to USC as one of the most productive players in the state at his position.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit racked up a staggering 174 tackles during his junior season last fall, which put him 10th overall among all players in the state. He also had 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks during the 2024 season.