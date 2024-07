INDIANAPOLIS -- USC's move to the Big Ten became real Wednesday as the Trojans made their debut at the conference's media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Miller Moss, center Jonah Monheim and safety Kamari Ramsey represented the Trojans at Big Ten Media Days, and TrojanSports.com spent time one-on-one with all of them in addition to the formal press conference and media sessions.

We are posting live updates here throughout the day -- including intel from our exclusive one-on-one interview with Riley about the impact of NIL on USC's recruiting this summer, what transpired in the transfer portal after the spring and what could still happen on that front, injury updates and more.

RELATED: Lincoln Riley goes in-depth on the state of USC recruiting and NIL support

Here's more from Riley in a group interview with reporters prior to his turn on stage: