Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting with local DB Marquis Gallegos
Marquis Gallegos admittedly grew up as a fan of USC. The hometown school was where he always wanted to play. However, as time went on, the high three-star recruit from Sierra Canyon HS in Chatsworth continued to add offers from programs around the country opening his eyes to other opportunities.
Rather than take up schools like Notre Dame or Oregon on their offers, Gallegos decided Tuesday that home and his childhood favorite school is where he belongs.
The 6-foot-1 safety has now committed to the Trojans, who are up to 14 commits in this 2024 recruiting class with 11 of those coming in June.
USC's history of producing talented defensive backs, especially those that come from within the local area, is something Gallegos paid attention to throughout the process.
"That's definitely important," he said previously. "... Having that culture is something that shows me that they can get me to where I want to be."
Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon were all part of the final group for Gallegos with the Ducks looking like the biggest competitor to USC.
Gallegos has been able to build relationships with each of the programs involved, and those connections proved valuable in coming to a decision.
"You could hear a lot of different things about different schools, but actually going to these schools and seeing these things in person helps you get a better feel for everything. Meeting these coaches in person helps you build a better relationship with them."
In addition to the on-field aspects of USC, academics also have played a big part in bringing Gallegos to this point.
"We understand that football isn't gonna last me forever, so getting a great education, and setting myself up for life after football is very important to us," he said.
Gallegos' commitment follows a big commitment from Rivals100 receiver Ryan Pellum, who announced his pledge to the Trojans on Monday. Both commitments could be just the start of a busy week for USC as several recent visitors and top targets are expected to announce their choices in the coming days.
What it means for the Trojans
After ending up light on defensvie backs in the 2023 recruiting class with just two commits -- four-star safety Christian Pierce and three-star cornerback Maliki Crawford -- the Trojans are stocking up already in this 2024 class.
Gallegos is already the fourth DB commit this month, joining four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater, Florida) and local four-star cornerbacks Marcelles Williams (St. John Bosco HS) and Dakoda Fields (Gardena Serra HS).
USC had been patching the secondary together with a heavy influx of transfer additions the last year and a half with safeties Bryson Shaw, Latrell McCutchin (now back in the transfer portal) and more recently Tre'Quon Fegans, along with cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (now in the NFL), Jacobe Covington and most recently Christian Roland-Wallace.
But the Trojans should have the makings for a nice young foundation at both spots in the years to come with the aforementioned 2023 signees and 2024 commits along with former top-100 safety Zion Branch (a redshirt freshman this year after recovering from a torn ACL) and former five-star cornerback Domani Jackson (a sophomore this year) still waiting for their opportunity to contribute as well and rising junior Ceyair Wright a returning starter who received significant praise from the coaching staff in the spring for his growth. (See the full scholarship distribution chart here)
And the Trojans likely aren't done just yet. Four-star cornerback Braylon Conley (Humble, Texas) announces his commitment decision later this week with USC a top contender, and the Trojans remain very much in the mix for local four-star Rivals100 cornerback Zabien Brown (Mater Dei HS).