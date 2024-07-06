Advertisement
Local edge rusher commit Hayden Lowe sees opportunity at USC

Edge rusher Hayden Lowe is one of just four in-state recruits currently committed to the Trojans.
Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

USC's recruiting efforts in the 2025 cycle have taken the program's attention to other parts of the country with added emphasis on the South this offseason. In all, the Trojans have added commitments from 13 recruits in the No. 21-ranked class, and only four of those prospects call California home.

Among that group is four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe, who had opportunities to leave home and play at any number of schools. Instead, the Westlake Village-Oaks Christian rising senior opted to remain in the Southland and play for the Trojans.

Lowe made that decision less than a month ago when he ultimately picked USC over a group that included UCLA, Texas and Washington. Miami and Oregon were part of the picture late in the process as well.

It is a choice the 6-foot-3, 227-pound defensive end remains happy with this summer.

"Mainly, I like the alumni with USC," he said. "They show that life after football is endless over there. I'll always be taken care of, because football is only a five-year plan or for some people the average is two. So, I really want to be taken care of off the field academically.

