"What stood out to me about those programs is that I feel like I can fit their football system for sure," he said. "It's a family at every one of those schools that's in my top seven. So, I feel very comfortable at all of those."

Zamorano has continued to take visits to USC throughout the process, but that didn't stop him from scheduling an official visit with the local school. He was on campus back in April, and the Trojans will have him in for his next visit in just a few weeks on June 7.

Michigan State and Washington are two other programs set to host him on official visits in the coming weeks as well.

When it comes to the Trojans, however, there is a clear level of familiarity and comfort for the Rivals250 recruit.