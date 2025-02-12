Local two-way ATH Andrew Williams jumps on offer from USC

Andrew Williams did not waste any time jumping on an offer from USC on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete from Fremont High School has committed to the Trojans following his offer from defensive line coach Eric Henderson earlier in the day Wednesday. The 2026 prospect also holds offers from Colorado State and San Diego State, but both of those schools officially entered the picture last fall.

Williams calls himself a "hidden gem" and it certainly fits him, but he is an intriguing recruit with plenty of upside. He's played all over the field already as a high school recruit and has the talent to play on either side of the ball at the next level. He finished his junior season with 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 9 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles as an edge rusher.

Henderson being the lead recruiter in his process could give a hint to where the Trojans see Williams eventually lining up. However, he could play on offense as well after a productive season as a pass catcher.

Williams ended the year with 12 total touchdowns on offense including 9 as a rusher.

He's definitely on the lean side, but there is plenty of explosiveness on his tape and he is an intriguing recruit. He is also another local prospect in the 2026 class for the Trojans as they continue to look more closely at recruits in the area in the cycle.

In all, the Trojans now have nine commitments in the 2026 class with Williams being the sixth Southern California-based prospect to join the group.