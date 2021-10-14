Longtime sports information director, USC HOFer Tim Tessalone to retire

After more than 40 years at USC and having worked over 500 Trojans football games, longtime sports information director Tim Tessalone is set to retire at the end of the year.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn shared the news in a letter to Trojans coaches and staff on Wednesday.

Tessalone's retirement becomes effective Jan. 1, but he will remain in an advisory role until next July 1 to help with the transition to his successor.

"Tim has been an incredible partner to me since I arrived at USC and a terrific representative of our university and athletics program throughout his entire career," Bohn wrote in the letter. "Tim is the embodiment of what it means to be student-athlete centered, and he has dedicated his life in service to our student-athletes and the Trojan Family.

"As he transitions into his most important role yet – full-time grandpa – please join me in saluting Tim for his legendary Hall of Fame career. Tim has politely requested not to have a major retirement event, and we will respect his wishes. However, I encourage you all to reach out and let him know how we feel! Fight On, Tim Tessalone! Thank you for your decades of selfless commitment to our program and student-athletes. You will forever rank among the legends of USC."

A USC alum, Tessalone began as an assistant SID in 1979 and was promoted to the top role in 1984. Since then, as the primary media contact for football and men's volleybal as well as general athletic department communication, he has worked with 85 All-Americans, 225 NFL draftees and five Heisman Trophy winners.

Under his direction, the USC sports information office has won eight Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) “Super 11” awards, tied for most of any school. He is a member of the USC Athletics, College Sports Information Directors of America, and FWAA Halls of Fame.