 TrojanSports - LOOK: More than 50 photos from USC's first spring practice
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-23 16:14:52 -0500') }} football Edit

LOOK: More than 50 photos from USC's first spring practice

DBs Mekhi Blackmon and Latrell McCutchin being physical in practice
DBs Mekhi Blackmon and Latrell McCutchin being physical in practice (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
Jeff McCulloch • TrojanSports
Staff Writer

As USC opened spring practice Tuesday, all eyes were on new head coach Lincoln Riley and new quarterback Caleb Williams.

Media was allowed to watch and photograph the first 20 minutes or so of practice.

Our first photo gallery of the spring features more than 50 photos. Check it out below:

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley watching Caleb Williams throw the ball during an early period of practice.
Lincoln Riley watching Caleb Williams throw the ball during an early period of practice. (Jeff McCulloch)
Riley talks to athletic director Mike Bohn between periods in practice.
Riley talks to athletic director Mike Bohn between periods in practice. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

QB Caleb Williams

QB Caleb Williams heads out to the practice field Tuesday.
QB Caleb Williams heads out to the practice field Tuesday. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
Caleb Williams passing in practice.
Caleb Williams passing in practice. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)

New faces

New cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who transferred in from Colorado.
New cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who transferred in from Colorado. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
New USC defensive tackle Earl Banquet Jr., who transferred in from TCU.
New USC defensive tackle Earl Banquet Jr., who transferred in from TCU. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
New USC left tackle Bobby Haskins, who transferred in from Virginia.
New USC left tackle Bobby Haskins, who transferred in from Virginia. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
