 TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 21:35:35 -0500') }} football

LOOK: Photos from USC's first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum

Redshirt senior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns looks for a big reception during USC's scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The USC football team held its first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum on Saturday morning, getting in the routine for its 9 a.m. PT opener against Arizona State on Nov. 7.

Media was not permitted at the scrimmage, as has been the policy all preseason due to USC's COVID-19 protocols. But the athletic department made available photos for media use.

We have collected all the available images here.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis and tight end Erik Krommenhoek on Saturday during USC's first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum.
Redshirt freshman Bru McCoy looks in a reception during USC's first preseason scrimmage Saturday.
McCoy again, going up for a catch. Th 5-star prospect looks ready to finally show everybody why he's been so highly-touted.
Senior running back Stephen Carr finds a crease during the scrimmage Saturday.
More Stephen Carr, trying to shake off safety Greg Johnson.
Sophomore wide receiver Drake London skies for a reception Saturday in the Coliseum.
{{ article.author_name }}