TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum

The USC football team held its first preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum on Saturday morning, getting in the routine for its 9 a.m. PT opener against Arizona State on Nov. 7.

Media was not permitted at the scrimmage, as has been the policy all preseason due to USC's COVID-19 protocols. But the athletic department made available photos for media use.

We have collected all the available images here.