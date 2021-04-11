 TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's sixth spring practice Saturday
LOOK: Photos from USC's sixth spring practice Saturday

Cornerback Jayden Williams had a pick-6 interception Saturday during spring practice.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The defense mostly won the day Saturday in USC's sixth spring practice, which featured several live team periods with emphasis on third down and red zone situations.

The biggest play was the one pictured above as junior cornerback Jayden Williams jumped a route and picked off quarterback Mo Hasan, returning it untouched to the end zone.

Read our full detailed report from practice here | See the full play-by-play from the team periods here

And see more photos from the day below, as shot by USC's John McGillen.

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
Bryant goes up to try to make a catch over cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
Starting linebacker Kana'i Mauga as been a fixture with the first-team defense this spring.
It was a very physical, high-energy practice Saturday.
Sophomore defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu goes up against right tackle Jalen McKenzie.
Outside linebacker Hunter Echols (31) and defensive end De'jon Benton (79).
Texas running back transfer Keaontay Ingram dives forward for extra yards.
Keaontay Ingram stiff-arms linebacker Raymond Scott.
Drake Jackson tries to get past left tackle Courtland Ford.
Freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III is making a name for himself this spring.
Nickel Briton Allen.
Freshman Xamarion Gordon (28) and walk-on Tommy Maurice (37).
Colorado wide receiver transfer K.D. Nixon.
The defensive line made its presence felt during the team run period.
But it was still a more encouraging rushing day than we had seen all spring, with a few holes like this opened up along the way.
{{ article.author_name }}