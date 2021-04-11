TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's sixth spring practice Saturday

The defense mostly won the day Saturday in USC's sixth spring practice, which featured several live team periods with emphasis on third down and red zone situations.

The biggest play was the one pictured above as junior cornerback Jayden Williams jumped a route and picked off quarterback Mo Hasan, returning it untouched to the end zone.

