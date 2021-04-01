LOOK: Photos from USC spring football practice
Unlike in the fall, media are being allowed in to watch two of USC's spring practices every week, but because COVID protocols still require a distance making it hard for photographers, the Trojans are again making photos available.
Here's a collection of the best images from the first practice Tuesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news