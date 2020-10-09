TrojanSports - LOOK: Trojans legend Reggie Bush back on campus at USC

LOOK: Trojans legend Reggie Bush back on campus at USC
Since USC officially ended its NCAA-mandated 10-year disassociation with Trojans legend Reggie Bush back in June, the fan base has been excited to see how Bush might get involved with the program moving forward.
The ongoing pandemic certainly limited opportunities in the months since the door was formally reopened between the star and the school, but it seemed no coincidence as USC prepared for its first preseason practice Friday that Bush was back on campus.
And the Trojans seized the opportunity to play up that reunion on social media. Check it out:
🐐 is 🏠 pic.twitter.com/IGS3ZJ2LdO— USC Football (@USC_FB) October 9, 2020
“The President” aka “Prez” @ReggieBush @USC_FB #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SBp9p34wPi— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) October 9, 2020
Welcome home to the 🐐.— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) October 9, 2020
Best player I’ve seen live! That 2000-2002 O’side/Helix rivalry was legendary 🔥
#619#FightOn ✌🏽 https://t.co/VM3eUIR4Oh
About time we flipped the script on 2020. 🐐 #FightOn✌🏼 https://t.co/asaOjnDGdB— Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) October 9, 2020
