TrojanSports - LOOK: Trojans legend Reggie Bush back on campus at USC

Since USC officially ended its NCAA-mandated 10-year disassociation with Trojans legend Reggie Bush back in June, the fan base has been excited to see how Bush might get involved with the program moving forward.

The ongoing pandemic certainly limited opportunities in the months since the door was formally reopened between the star and the school, but it seemed no coincidence as USC prepared for its first preseason practice Friday that Bush was back on campus.

And the Trojans seized the opportunity to play up that reunion on social media. Check it out: