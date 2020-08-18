TrojanSports - Looking at where USC's targets landed on the 2022 Rivals250 rankings

The first 2022 Rivals250 rankings posted Tuesday, filled with prospects relevant to USC's recruiting interests.

The first observation of note is that the Trojans' lone 2022 commit so far -- Bishop Alemany 4-star linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka landed at No. 64 in the rankings.

There are only 12 players from the top 100 already committed to schools, and a quick glance of that list will reveal that Ohio State is no surprise the best situated program so far in the 2022 recruiting cycle with commitments from three of the top 21 ranked prospects.

USC has recruiting relationships established with a large number of prospects on that list, though. Here's a spotlight of the Rivals250 prospects most relevant to the Trojans at this point: