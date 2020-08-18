TrojanSports - Looking at where USC's targets landed on the 2022 Rivals250 rankings

Looking at where USC's targets landed on the 2022 Rivals250 rankings
The first 2022 Rivals250 rankings posted Tuesday, filled with prospects relevant to USC's recruiting interests.
The first observation of note is that the Trojans' lone 2022 commit so far -- Bishop Alemany 4-star linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka landed at No. 64 in the rankings.
There are only 12 players from the top 100 already committed to schools, and a quick glance of that list will reveal that Ohio State is no surprise the best situated program so far in the 2022 recruiting cycle with commitments from three of the top 21 ranked prospects.
USC has recruiting relationships established with a large number of prospects on that list, though. Here's a spotlight of the Rivals250 prospects most relevant to the Trojans at this point:
No. 2 -- 5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)
No. 23 -- 4-star WR CJ Williams (Mater Dei)
No. 25 -- 4-star S Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.)
No. 29 -- 4-star WR Caleb Burton (Del Valle, Texas)
No. 30 -- 4-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei)
No. 32 -- 4-star QB Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.)
No. 36 -- 4-star OT Josh Conerly (Seattle, Wash.)
No. 39 -- 4-star S Zion Branch (Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 43 -- 4-star ATH (CB) Gentry Williams (Tulsa, Okla.)
No. 45 -- 4-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco)
No. 49 -- 4-star OLB David Bailey (Mater Dei)
No. 53 -- 4-star RB Jaydon Blue (Houston, Texas)
No. 57 -- 4-star RB Emmanuel Henderson (Hartford, Ala.)
No. 59 -- 4-star APB Gavin Sawchuck (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
No. 62 -- 4-star ATH (S) Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernard)
No. 64 -- 4-star OLB commit Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany)
No. 71 -- 4-star OLB Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 72 -- 4-star QB AJ Duffy (Rancho Verde)
No. 73 -- 4-star ATH (S) Kamari Ramsey (Sierra Canyon)
No. 107 -- 4-star RB Jovantae Barnes (Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 129 -- 4-star ATH (WR) Tobias Merriweather (Vancouver, Wash.)
No. 134 -- 4-star OG Dave Iuli (Puyallup, Wash.)
No. 138 -- 4-star QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, Ariz.)
No. 159 -- 4-star TE Donovan Green (Dickinson, Texas)
No. 162 -- 4-star OT Malik Agbo (Federal Way, Wash.)
No. 204 -- 4-star ATH (CB) Ephesians Prysock (Bishop Alemany)
No. 216 -- 4-star DT Dejon Roney (Etiwanda)
No. 220 -- 4-star OT Aliou Bah (Memphis, Tenn.)
No. 224 -- 4-star TE/WR Keyan Burnett (Servite)
No. 245 -- 4-star TE Sam Roush (San Jose, Calif.)
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**