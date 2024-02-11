The NFL season concludes Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. There likely won't be any Trojans active in the game unless 49ers backup quarterback Sam Darnold is called upon. Former Trojans defensive stars Talanoa Hufanga and Drake Jackson are on the 49ers roster as well but both ended the season on injured reserve, while running back Keaontay Ingram is on the Chiefs' practice squad. But there were plenty of highlights from former USC stars this NFL season. Here's a look back on how the former Trojans fared ...

Amon-Ra St. Brown earned his second Pro Bowl nod this season. (AP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is now an established star in the NFL after his second sraight season with over 100 catches, finishing the regular season with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He tied for second in the league in catches and finished third in yards. St. Brown then continued to shine in the playoffs as the Lions reached the NFL Championship Game. St. Brown had 22 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown across three playoff games. He earned his second Pro Bowl selection as well as first-team All-Pro honors for the first time.

Drake London. (AP)

WR Drake London (Atlanta Falcons)

In his second season in the NFL, Drake London put up big stats again despite playing in a limited passing offense. He finished with 69 catches for 905 yards and 2 touchdowns in 16 games with the Falcons.

Michael Pittman. (AP)

WR Michael Pittman (Indianapolis Colts)

In his fourth NFL season, Michael Pittman turned in a career-best performance with 109 catches for 1,152 yards and 4 touchdowns in 16 games for the Colts. He ranked sixth in the NFL in receptions and became just the fourth Colts player in franchise history with at least 100 receptions and over 1,000 yards in a season.

Jordan Addison. (AP)

WR Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings)

Jordan Addison was one of the top rookies in the NFL while hauling in 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns and playing in all 17 games for the Vikings. The fourth WR taken in the last NFL draft, Addison finished with more yards and touchdowns than the other three taken ahead of him and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. His two best games of the season came against the 49ers in October (7 catches for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns) and against the Bengals in December (6-111-2). Addison did all of that despite playing most of the season with a rotating cast of backup quarterbacks.

Tuli Tuipulotu. (AP)

DE Tuli Tuipulotu (Los Angeles Chargers)

Another successful rookie, Tuli Tuipulotu had 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Chargers. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

More Trojans in the NFL ...