TrojanSports - Major USC DE target Aaron Armitage discusses the latest in his recruitment

USC is at the point of this recruiting cycle where it has the bulk of its 2021 commits in place and is now trying to close the deal with its top remaining targets at a number of positions.

One of those is 4-star defensive end Aaron Armitage (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.).

Armitage, ranked the No. 7 strongside DE and the No. 113 overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class, had hoped to make a commitment decision on Fathers Day last month, but the continued recruiting dead period which has prevented him from taking any recruiting visits this spring or summer put those plans on hold -- where they remain.

"Right now I'm sitting with my top 5. I really want to visit still, but I have to talk to my parents -- I get back to school in August, and if I get back then and I can't visit, they set a dead period again, I might just have to decide where I want to go," Armitage told TrojanSports.com this week. "But I really still want to take those visits. I'm going to wait on it for a little bit more, but if they extend the dead period once more then I'll probably just have to decide because I don't want to wait any longer. I have a good idea of where I might end up, but I'm not like 100 percent certain."