Four-star safety and top-50 national prospect Hylton "Drake" Stubbs actually swung through USC before its huge recruiting weekend, making his latest visit to campus early in the week as he spent more time with Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff, met Trojans legend Ronnie Lott, posed with Caleb Williams and his Heisman, etc. And either Stubbs knew then or he felt compelled by the momentum of the weekend, one way or the other he became USC's fourth commit of the day Sunday. Stubbs had tweeted a Fight On image on Saturday night and followed with his announcement late Sunday afternoon.

Stubbs, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, is ranked the No. 4 safety and No. 41 overall national prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. This was his second visit out to USC this year aleady. His commitment comes on the heels of USC starting the day by flipping five-star defensive tackle and the No. 6 overall national prospect Justus Terry (Manchester, Georgia) from Georgia, followed quickly by a commitment from four-star Rivals250 DE Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Georgia) and later 2026 Rivals250 S Dominick Kelly (Tampa, Florida). Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for USC football has already tweeted out a fifth Fight On emoji, signaling another commitment is in hand and on the way. The Trojans have surged to No. 10 (and climbing) in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Riley pledged in December, while making sweeping changes to the defensive staff, that building a championship defense would be the foremost and overwhelming priority moving forward. So it's quite a statement that each of USC's huge recruiting wins this weekend came on the defensive side. Here's a closer look at what the Trojans are getting with Stubbs ...