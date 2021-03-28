TrojanSports - March Mojo: USC reaches Elite Eight for just second time in modern era

Nobody could have imagined the success USC and coach Andy Enfield would find in rebuilding the roster this offseason in large part around four mid-major transfers.

But those moves have paid off in some of the biggest moments this season, and so it was perfectly fitting that this largely underrated, overachieving Trojans team would seize its biggest moment -- and the biggest moment for this program in 20 years -- largely on the strength of two of those, well, underrated, overachieving transfers.

Isaiah White, who joined USC from Utah Valley, matched his season-high with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting (4 of 5 on 3-pointers), and Tahj Eaddy, the sparkplug from Santa Clara, scored 20 on 7-of-11 shooting (3 of 6 on 3s) while hitting one of the biggest shots late to send the Trojans to an 82-68 win over Oregon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

With that, No. 6-seeded USC (25-7) is headed to the Elite Eight for just the second time in the modern era -- excluding being among the final four teams in smaller tournament setups back in 1940 and 1954. The Trojans were making just their third Sweet 16 appearance since the early 1960s and now join their 2001 team in making it this far.

USC, which has won all three of its NCAA tournament games by double figures, will play top-seeded and undefeated Gonzaga (29-0) on Tuesday (4:15 p.m. PT) with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

"It's a big moment in USC basketball. It's our second Elite Eight in the last 60 years -- 2001 and obviously now. So this is a huge win for our players, our program, but at the same time our players, they're very mature, they do celebrate, they have fun, but we have another game to play on Tuesday and we'll go give it our best shot," Enfield said.

Speaking of that towering obstacle that now stands in the way -- a Gonzaga team that opened the tournament with a 43-point win over Norfolk State, beat Oklahoma by 16 and Creighton by 18 -- White was asked what the Trojans' confidence is that they can become the first team all season to beat the Bulldogs.

"I don't know about what everyone else is saying. All I know is this team is special and we believe we can beat anybody, so we're going to play our game, we're going to listen to what the game plan is and we're going to execute," he said.

This team is definitely special -- its place in USC basketball lore already secure based on the aforementioned lack limited history for the Trojans advancing this deep in March Madness.

And all of the reasons that make it so were on display Sunday night.

After beating Drake by 16 points in the first round of the tournament and blowing out No. 3 Kansas, 85-51, in the second round, the Trojans carried all of that momentum into the first half Sunday against No. 7 Oregon, building a 41-26 halftime lead that would surge to 64-43 midway through the second half.

USC's stingy defense continued for another game as the Trojans switched early to a zone defense to combat No. 7 Oregon's smaller lineups and held the Ducks (21-7) to 30.3-percent shooting in the first half and 37.7 overall for the game. USC had held Drake and Kansas to under 30-percent shooting in the first two rounds.

Then the rest of the equation was the continued ability have the unheralded offseason transfer additions rise up in big moments, like White and Eaddy did Sunday.

They led the charge in that first half with 12 points each. It marked just the second 20-point game this season for White, who came in averaging 7.3 points per game, but he also had 13 points vs. Kansas so he playing perhaps his best basketball of the season here on the biggest stage. For Eaddy, it was the latest leading performance for a player who has become the pulse of this team in many ways.

The lead was later at 69-49 with under 9 minutes left to play when Oregon rattled off 11 straight points and held the Trojans scoreless for 5:30 while suddenly adding a tease of suspense to the proceedings.

But Eaddy -- again, fittingly -- stopped that run with a 3-pointer and Evan Mobley soon followed with a thunderous power move through the lane and two-handed dunk to push it back to 74-60 with less than 3 minutes to play.

There would be no suspense after all.