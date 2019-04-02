New USC running backs coach Mike Jinks said he was especially encouraged when he double-checked this spring and realized that Markese Stepp had redshirted last fall while only playing in four games.

"The fact that he's going to be a redshirt-freshman really excites me. Because right now when the young man has the ball in his hand, he's a load to tackle, he's a load to bring down," Jinks said after practice Tuesday. "... Once he learns everything and he's really able to go out and just play, I think we may have something pretty special."

That's the caveat that remains, the qualifier to what has been a very impressive spring for Stepp, especially when veteran running backs Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai missed some time.

Watching him this spring, it's easy to see why Stepp was rated a 4-star prospect and top-10 RB nationally in the Class of 2018. It's also easy to look at his athletic yet physical 6-foot, 230-pound frame and imagine him powering through holes set up by the Trojans' Air Raid passing attack.

But from the coaches' vantage point, it's also clear to see that Stepp is still developing into what they need him to be.

At least, that's the takeaway from their recent comments.

"I think, one, he's captured the essence of the offense -- I don't see him making mistakes. Now it's about being an every-down back," head coach Clay Helton had said Saturday. "He's always been a great runner, he's a physical runner, but he's learning about pass protection -- assignment-wise and fundamental technique. And he's learning how to be a natural ball catcher. …

"There's still progress that has to be made. You just don't want to be known as a runner -- you want to be known as an every-down back."

Said Jinks: "Markese is performing sometimes like freshmen do. I know that there are going to be highs and lows. The thing I appreciate about 'Kese is his willingness to learn. ...Those other guys [Carr and Malepeai] are probably a little bit ahead of him on pass protection, but they've done it more and that's to be expected. So he's shown that he's viable in the passing game, there's things that we need to clean up, but I'm glad that he's on our football team."

While Jinks is excited that Stepp has four years of eligibility left, players don't always share the same big-picture perspective.

After rushing just 7 times for 33 yards (with 1 catch for 7 yards) over limited opportunities in parts of four games last fall, Stepp is eager to make an impact right now, to prove his abilities sooner rather than later.

"I think it was a very humbling experience coming from your high school where you're the guy and then coming here and not playing," he said, looking back on his debut season. "I think it really humbled me and taught me a lot … Good things come to those who are patient, and I think I was patient, so we'll see how it goes."

