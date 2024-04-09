Less than a month into the spring, USC has already seen a major uptick in its recruiting. Tuesday, the Trojans landed their 10th commitment since March 24 as 2025 athlete Romero Ison announced his pledge to the team following a recent visit out west.

The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete prospect is expected to play receiver at the next level, and he spent plenty of time with the USC coaches including receivers coach Dennis Simmons and head coach Lincoln Riley.