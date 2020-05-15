Vic So’oto made sure to keep his strong relationships on the East coast when he left Virginia to fill the defensive line coaching vacancy at USC . Those efforts have paid off in the form of a commitment from Colin Mobley . The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout broke down his decision to play for the Trojans.

"USC is a great school both educationally and athletically," Mobley said. "I love the coaching staff and the energy they bring everyday.

"I have a strong bond with coach So’oto as well as coach Helton," he said. "They talked about me having the opportunity to come in early and contribute while still receiving a degree that holds weight.

“Me and him (coach So’oto) can talk about anything,” said Mobley. “Whether it’s from a football standpoint or a life standpoint, I feel like I can relate to him. He always makes sure to check in with me and my family to make sure everyone’s doing well.

“I think the opportunity of me getting on the field at USC is very high,” he said. “At the end of the day I have to come in and work. I can see myself getting some time as a freshman. I have to work on staying in shape, my speed, and my balance.

"I have family on the West coast," Mobley said. "My parents always talked about wherever I commit to they’ll rent out (a place) during the season. I visited USC my sophomore year around April. I loved the academic standpoint of the school itself. I got a chance to see them practice and the energy that the players and coaches brung was amazing.“