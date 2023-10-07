While Arizona hasn't made a formal announcement, there are indications the Wildcats could be playing USC on Saturday night with a backup quarterback for the second straight week as Jayden de Laura continues to rehab an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Noah Fifita, from local Servite High School, led the Wildcats in a competitive performance in a 31-24 loss to No. 7 Washington last week, completing 27 of 39 passes for 232 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Either way, the Arizona offense should remain aggressive through the air, where it has its strengths in wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (Fifita's HS teammate) and Jacob Cowing. The Trojans and Wildcats engaged in a shootout last year in Tucson, Arizona, as USC came away with a 45-37 win despite de Laura passing for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns. The biggest difference in the matchup this year, though, may or may not end up being the quarterback. The Wildcats have been notably improved defensively thus far, ranking 50th nationally in allowing 346.2 yards per game -- after finishing last season ranked 125th out of 131 FBS teams at 467.7 yards per game. That said, Arizona so far has played a FCS-level Northern Arizona team, a 1-5 UTEP team and struggling Stanford through its first five games. But it also played the Huskies -- the top-ranked offense in college football -- last week and held them to a season-low 474 yards. That may sound like a lot (and it is), but it was first time Washington had been held under 529 yards this season. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) protected against explosive plays and deep shots and made the Huskies work underneath most of the night, which could be a strategy they try again Saturday night against No. 9-ranked USC (5-0, 3-0). "They're a team that plays hard. They've got long, rangy corners, they've got active safeties in the secondary that do a good job, and their defense plays hard," Trojans WRs coach Dennis Simmons said. "They did a good job of keeping everything in front of them [vs. Washington], which I'm sure we'll see a lot of that this Saturday." Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT inside the Coliseum (and on ESPN). In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the matchup ...

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)

Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12)

Coach: Jedd Fisch, third season (9-20; plus 1-1 as interim coach at UCLA) Series history: USC officially leads the all-time series 37-8, has won the last six meetings in Los Angeles and has lost to Arizona just twice since 2001. Spread: USC is a 21-point favorite with the over/under set at 72 points. Connections: USC WR Dorian Singer, DT Kyon Barrs and CB Christian Roland-Wallace all transferred from Arizona to the Trojans in the offseason. Wildcats offensive coordinator/OL coach Brennan Carroll was a USC graduate assistant and then assistant coach (2002-09) and is the son of former USC head coach Pete Carroll. Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen spent six seasons on the coaching staff at USC. Arizona defensive line coach Ricky Hunley began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at USC from 1992-93 under head coaches Larry Smith and John Robinson. And Wildcats defensive analyst Brett Arce held a similar position at USC from 2016-21. USC DBs coach Donte Williams was the CBs coach at Arizona in 2016.

Statistical comparison

Statistical breakdown Arizona Stat USC 428.0 YPG (44th nationally) Total offense 555.0 YPG (3rd) 27.6 PPG (T-78th) Scoring offense 53.6 PPG (1st) 273.6 YPG (38th) Passing offense 382.4 YPG (4th) 155.2 YPG (68th) Rushing offense 172.6 YPG (50th) 346.2 YPG (50th) Total defense 404.4 YPG (103rd) 19.0 (T-34th) Scoring defense 24.2 PPG (T-63rd) 248.0 YPG (98th) Passing defense 256.6 YPG (106th) 98.2 YPG (23rd) Rushing defense 147.8 YPG (83rd) -1.0 per game (T-123rd) Turnover margin +0.80 per game (T-19th) 2.6 per game (T-34th) Sacks 3.8 per game (T-5th) 7.0 per game (T-27th) Tackles for loss 9.8 per game (T-2nd)

Scouting Arizona's offense

If it's Noah Fifita at quarterback, the Trojans will surely be extra aggressive in the pass rush to make things difficult up front for the diminutive passer. He's listed at 5-foot-11 on the Arizona roster but seemed shorter than that coming out of Servite HS, meaning USC pass rush could also cause some havoc up front by blocking passing lanes, potentially. That said, the Wildcats boast two offensive tackles who are garnering NFL draft buzz in 6-foot-5, 325-pound senior left tackle Jordan Morgan and 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea. Even though the Wildcats lost Dorian Singer via transfer to USC, they have plenty of talent at wide receiver still in sophomore Tetairoa McMillan (27 catches for 386 yards and 5 TDs), veteran slot weapon Jacob Cowing (37-308-4) and Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig (10-120-1), while tight end Tanner McLachlan (16-214-1) needs to be accounted for as well. If Michael Wiley is out at running back, Jonah Coleman (220 yards, 6.9 yards per carry) and DJ Williams (164, 5.0) will lead the ground attack.

Scouting Arizona's defense

Arizona has forced 6 fumbles but has no interceptions, which is an interesting stat heading into a matchup against the likes of Caleb Williams. Sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu, who like McMillan and Fifita is from Servite HS in Anaheim but was not recruited by USC, leads the Wildcats with 50 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Michigan transfer Taylor Upshaw leads the pass rush with 4.5 sacks. He and Manu are the only Wildcats with multiple sacks, though defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea has 4 tackles for loss. While the secondary hasn't been disruptive -- sophomore cornerback Tacario Davis has a team-high 4 pass breakups -- have allowed only 4 passing touchdowns and have held three of their five opponents without any, protecting against over-the-top strikes and making QBs work underneath the defense.

Key stat

As noted, Arizona has allowed only 4 passing touchdowns, which is tied for the 14th fewest nationally. USC's Caleb Williams, meanwhile, has passed for 21 touchdowns -- 5 more than any other quarterback in the FBS -- and has thrown for at least 3 scores in every game so far.

Key matchup

USC's edge rushers vs. Arizona's offensive tackles. This will be a good test for the likes of Jamil Muhammad, Solomon Byrd, Romello Height and Co. Morgan, the Wildcats' left tackle, has strong NFL buzz, but he hasn't been flawless, allowing 10 pressures including 1 sack through five games. Savaiinaea, meanwhile, has been more stifling, giving up just 3 total pressures and no sacks.

