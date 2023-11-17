USC fans have surely looked at crosstown rival UCLA at times this season and thought, "If only the Trojans had made a coordinator change as impactful as what the Bruins did in hiring D'Anton Lynn over the offseason ..."

And surely, UCLA fans have in turn thought, "If only the Bruins had any stability at the QB position whatsoever ..."

The latest rivalry showdown between the schools Saturday in the Coliseum will be a clash of polar opposite football teams.

USC ranks third nationally in scoring at 43.8 points per game, led by star quarterback Caleb Williams, who's impact is made all the more important each week by the Trojans' dismal defense, which ranks 123rd out of 130 FBS teams in giving up 446.5 yards per game and 120th in scoring defense (34.64 PPG).

UCLA, meanwhile, is led by its defense -- one that ranks ninth nationally in points allowed (16.4 PPG) and 10th in total defense (289.9 YPG) -- but has been consistently undermined by its offense and merry-go-round at quarterback. The Bruins rank 69th in scoring at 26.4 PPG overall, but they have scored just 17 points combined the last two games and have only hit 30 points once since mid-September.

"It’s hard to time it out sometimes where it all clicks at the same time," USC coach Lincoln Riley said, talking about the Bruins but just as fitting an observation on his own program. "... Defensively, they’ve done a really nice job. They’ve got a tremendous front seven, those guys have stayed healthy, they’ve been consistent and they’ve really driven that defense and they’ve got some play out of the back end as well and just been really, really consistent.

"It shows you when you get that right group together and you can get a little bit of momentum like they have defensively, you can really push it and ride it on any side of the ball."

The Trojans will assuredly be riding their offense Saturday in what could be Williams' final game as a Trojan, though he has made no formal declaration of the sort yet.

But even though it's the final regular-season game of a mostly lost season and what's left of this defensive staff isn't likely to return with the eventual hiring of a new coordinator, Riley has said several times this week that he wants to -- and expects to -- see a real response by that unit Saturday.

"I expect us to take a major step forward this weekend, I do. Plain and simple. I expect it, [interim co-DCs Brian Odom and Shaun Nua], our defensive staff expect it, our players expect it. We said at the beginning of the week, we have to make Week 2 of this group and this staff setup, we've got to make this an advantage for us. We've got to [take advantage of] the fact that guys at the front of the room are different, a few of the things we've done schematically are different," Riley said. "We've changed a few things in terms of how we've practiced -- nothing drastic -- but all of that is less new now. ...

"That's been the expectation of every single person in the room, and we kind of laid those out Monday with the guys and they've accepted it. It certainly feels tighter, it certainly feels cleaner throughout the week, less new, but we've got to go put it on the field Saturday."

It's crazy think how much has changed for these programs when they met a year ago -- a dramatic 48-45 Trojans win with both programs seemingly to be on a clear ascent.

Now, coach Chip Kelly is on the hot seat suddenly at UCLA (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), while Riley looks to be starting his rebuilding project with the Trojans (7-4, 5-3) anew.

The collective disappointment of this season is the one thing the two programs share in common.

Rivalry games rarely disappoint, though, and even with lesser stakes this should be a compelling clash between the Bruins and Trojans on Saturday in the Coliseum.

Let's break down the matchup and scout UCLA further ...